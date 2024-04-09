Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netcapital Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Singular Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netcapital in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Singular Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Netcapital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Netcapital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:NCPL opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.43. Netcapital has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

