Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

