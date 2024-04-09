Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.21.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

