Brokers Set Expectations for Genius Sports Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Genius Sports Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE GENI opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.