Brookline Capital Management Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.25 on Monday. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 453.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

