BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

