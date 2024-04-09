BSW Wealth Partners Buys 185 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

