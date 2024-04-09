BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $266.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

