BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

