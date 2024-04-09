BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

