BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bancolombia were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after buying an additional 84,456 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.8118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIB

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.