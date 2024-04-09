BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

KDP opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

