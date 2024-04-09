BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

