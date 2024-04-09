BSW Wealth Partners Has $289,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $510.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

