BSW Wealth Partners Has $392,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $253.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.