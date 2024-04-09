BSW Wealth Partners Has $442,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,826.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 352,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $311.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

