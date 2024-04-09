BSW Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in American International Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

