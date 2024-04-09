BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Relx were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

