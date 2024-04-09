BSW Wealth Partners Invests $235,000 in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.34% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

KBWR stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.