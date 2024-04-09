BSW Wealth Partners Invests $235,000 in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.34% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

KBWR stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

