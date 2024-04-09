BSW Wealth Partners Makes New $239,000 Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

