BSW Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.