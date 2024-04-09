BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Diageo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $143.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

