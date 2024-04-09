BSW Wealth Partners Sells 152 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pentair were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair plc has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

