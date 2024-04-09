BSW Wealth Partners Sells 73 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Reliance were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Down 0.9 %

RS opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

