BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $310.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

