BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

