BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 204.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

