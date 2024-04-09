Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.71 ($23.13).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.98) to GBX 1,200 ($15.19) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
