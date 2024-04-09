Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.71 ($23.13).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.98) to GBX 1,200 ($15.19) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.62). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,261.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,460.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

