Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 37.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Cable One by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 41.2% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $400.91 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.69 and a 1-year high of $768.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $627.80.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

