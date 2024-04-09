Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CDRE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cadre alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Insider Activity at Cadre

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $35.89 on Friday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.30 million. Analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.