Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

