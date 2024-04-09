Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -53.51.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

