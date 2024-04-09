Capital One Financial Comments on SM Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $52.01 on Monday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

