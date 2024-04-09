Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.78 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $270.51 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.