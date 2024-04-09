Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

