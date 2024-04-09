Capital One Financial Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $155.77 on Monday. Hess has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

