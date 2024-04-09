Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.88. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 579,089 shares.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

