Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Shares Down 8.3%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 11,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Carbon Streaming Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.