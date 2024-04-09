Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $617.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.44. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,427 shares of company stock worth $736,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

