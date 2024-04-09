Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $435.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.43.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $400.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after buying an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

