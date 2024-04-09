Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

