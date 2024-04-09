C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.60

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 167.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 44105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.80 ($2.11).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on C&C Group
C&C Group Price Performance
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
