C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.60

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 167.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 44105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.80 ($2.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

C&C Group Price Performance

About C&C Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 564.92. The firm has a market cap of £656.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

