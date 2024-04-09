CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

