CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 585 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

