CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 289.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

