CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,624,000 after acquiring an additional 385,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 345,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

