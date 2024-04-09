CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NUV stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

