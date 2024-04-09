CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 345 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Impinj were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 249.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Impinj by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $9,080,000.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $69,391.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,330. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

