CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 48 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $418.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.44 and a 200 day moving average of $376.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.92 and a 52-week high of $430.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

