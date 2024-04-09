CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 623 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -184.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

